YBOR CITY, Fla — One year ago this weekend, a normal night out in Ybor City turned into a nightmare.

On November 8, 2024, 22-year-old Silas Sampson led officers on a high-speed chase that ended at the entrance to 7th Avenue in Ybor City, where police slowed down. Sampson did not.

WATCH: One year after Ybor City crash that killed 4, legal battles continue, community mourns

One year after Ybor City crash that killed 4, legal battles continue and community mourns

His car crashed into Bradley's on 7th, a packed bar in the heart of Ybor City's nightlife district. Four people were killed: Shalisa Johnson, Sherman Jones, Marlon Collins and Kristina Richards. More than a dozen others were injured.

Howard Hopkins, who witnessed the crash, described the scene.

"I've experienced violence, but nothing. I've never experienced anything where I've seen people, so many people get hit by a vehicle like that and hurt and killed," Hopkins said.

Sampson remains in jail, facing 60 charges. He has pleaded not guilty to all of them. He is next scheduled to appear in court on December 14, when a judge has said his goal is to set a trial date.

One year later, significant questions remain — chief among them: should the Florida Highway Patrol have pursued Sampson at all once he turned onto 7th Avenue?

Victims of the crash have filed lawsuits against Sampson. Some have also named Tampa Police and the Florida Highway Patrol. One lawsuit, filed in Hillsborough County Court, accuses both agencies of conducting a "vehicular pursuit through a densely populated commercial and pedestrian area when the risks to the public outweighed any law enforcement benefit."

For the victims and their families, the grief — and the legal fight — are far from over.

A vigil is being held this weekend at 6 p.m. at Centennial Park. Organizers are asking attendees to wear a Superman shirt to honor Shermin Jones.

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