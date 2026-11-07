TAMPA, Fla. — Nearly one year after a driver accused of fleeing Florida Highway Patrol troopers crashed into a crowd in Ybor City, killing four people and injuring 13 others, a University of South Florida student is pushing for tougher penalties under state law.

Abraham Albadawi wants Florida lawmakers to increase the mandatory minimum prison sentence for drivers who flee law enforcement and cause serious bodily injury or death from three years to seven.

Watch report from Chad Mills:

USF student pushes for tougher penalties after deadly Ybor City crash

The crash happened Nov. 8, 2025, outside Bradley's on 7th. Authorities say Silas Sampson was fleeing from troopers when his vehicle struck another car and then crashed into pedestrians gathered outside the bar.

Sampson faces dozens of charges stemming from the crash, including four counts of DUI manslaughter. His criminal case is still pending.

Tampa Police Department

Albadawi says the current three-year mandatory minimum does not adequately reflect the potential consequences of fleeing law enforcement.

"Three years is embarrassingly low," Albadawi said.

He argues that increasing the penalty would send a stronger message to drivers who consider running from police.

"You're talking about a person who's essentially decided to turn the public roads into a playground, turn it into like their own Hollywood action film," Albadawi said.

Under Florida law, aggravated fleeing or eluding that results in serious bodily injury or death carries a mandatory minimum sentence of three years in prison. Albadawi wants that minimum raised to seven years for both types of cases.

The proposal has support from Kimberly Maus, whose daughter, Riley Hancock, was among those injured in the Ybor City crash.

Kimberly Maus

Hancock suffered multiple serious injuries, including eight broken vertebrae, six broken ribs, and a punctured lung. After multiple surgeries and months of recovery, she recently returned to work.

“Sometimes you can do all the right things and still have to pay the price for somebody else's mistakes," Maus said.

Maus says the crash's effects are still being felt by her daughter and their family.

"Three years is not enough. Seven years is not enough. I wish it could be more, but I'll take what we can get," Maus said.

Albadawi says he has received positive feedback from law enforcement officials and some lawmakers. He has also spoken with the office of state Rep. Jose Alvarez about the possibility of securing a sponsor.

But he has not yet secured a lawmaker to formally sponsor the proposal.

Albadawi hopes to get the measure considered during the 2027 legislative session, which begins in March.

Maus says she plans to help advocate for the change.

“I support it 1,000%,” she said.

For Albadawi, the goal is to make sure a tragedy like the one in Ybor City does not happen again.



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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.