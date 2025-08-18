Tampa officers resolve standoff, take armed man into custody

After several hours of negotiations, the Tampa Police Department said officers took an armed man into custody early Monday morning.

Police said the man was in a vehicle on the 4700 block of W. Estrella Street and expressing suicidal intentions while isolated inside.

Officers said they spent hours trying to achieve a safe and peaceful resolution. He was taken into custody around 11:15 p.m.

Residents of the home where the vehicle was parked were safely evacuated. Traffic has since reopened along Westshore Boulevard.

This is still an ongoing investigation.