NEW TAMPA, Fla. — Strong Cuban espresso.

Homemade baked goods. (Try the Waffle Chicken Sandwich!)

And a whole lotta community love.

That's what percolatin' hotspot The Bean Bar Co. is providing in New Tampa's Tampa Palms neighborhood (17018 Palm Pointe Dr.).

WATCH "Bean Bar in New Tampa serves seriously strong coffee"

The Bean Bar in New Tampa serves seriously strong coffee

Owned by sister-brother team Danielle Henry and Kyle Trina, Bean Bar has two other locations in Wesley Chapel and Tampa.

It's a community hub in New Tampa, with plenty of seating and coffee bar space, a rockin' mural, and coffee that will keep you truckin' all day long.

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