PLANT CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said it is conducting a death investigation in Plant City.

The investigation is taking place on the 1700 block of Sparkman Road.

HCSO posted video on Facebook showing a large law enforcement response.

HCSO said there is no threat to the public but advised people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.