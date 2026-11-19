PLANT CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said it is conducting a death investigation in Plant City.
The investigation is taking place on the 1700 block of Sparkman Road.
HCSO posted video on Facebook showing a large law enforcement response.
HCSO said there is no threat to the public but advised people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
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