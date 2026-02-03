LUTZ, Fla. — Bass Rizk, who has the perfect name to own a seafood restaurant, needed a greater space for the Great Catch.

"We have a lot of loyal customers," says Bass of his old-school New England-style eatery.

WATCH: Beloved local lobster restaurant the Great Catch has a bigger, tastier new home in Lutz

A beloved local staple for lobster (and lobster bisque and lobster mac & cheese) lovers in Tampa Bay, the Great Catch was a word-of-mouth hit in a previous Land O' Lakes location.

But more room was needed for more fans of their steamed clams (and authentic clam chowder, hush puppies, gator bites, wings).

So Bass & Co. moved that shop a few miles down the road to Lutz (18421 US 41, Sunset Plaza), where they now have double the space — and a big cozy bar — to serve a growing group of diehards and new customers alike.

"It's been way successful, and way more successful than before," says Bass.

