Tampa's first Black female firefighter reflects on barrier breaking career

TAMPA, Fla. — Betty Coleman never set out to make history when she walked into the Tampa Fire Department in 1981. She was simply a secretary at the water department who happened to be in the right place at the right time when affirmative action mandates required the fire department to increase diversity in its ranks.

Coleman sat down with Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams to reflect on her groundbreaking career and the barriers she broke along the way.

"I was working at the water department, and they were doing the interview on my floor," Coleman said. "I kept seeing people go inside this room, and the people didn't come out. I teased her about what are you doing with those people? You're kidnapping them because I don't see them."

The interviewer explained they were looking for women and Black candidates. Coleman decided to apply on a whim.

"I said, 'Well, I'm Black and I'm a woman,'" Coleman said. "So she asked me to put in an application, and I did."

That spontaneous decision led to Coleman becoming Tampa's first African American female firefighter, joining just a couple of years after the department's first two female firefighters. But at the time, she had no idea she was making history.

"It seemed like, back then, it was something that didn't matter, you know, you just did a job," Coleman said. "But now today, it's very important to have that integration amongst people and jobs. But back then, no, I didn't know I was making history."

During the interview, Jada pulled out a 1995 Tampa Fire Rescue yearbook commemorating the department's 100th anniversary. When Coleman saw the photos of herself and her colleagues, her face lit up.

"That brings back memories," Coleman said, pointing to pictures of her time as a public education officer working with the department's talking fire truck, "Little Red."

Coleman's 30-year career with Tampa Fire Rescue spanned multiple divisions. She started as a firefighter before moving to fire inspection, where she was awarded firefighter of the year in 1994. She later worked in fire investigation, personnel and prevention, and served as an Explorer advisor, training young people aged 14 to 21.

"Training the youth was the most fulfilling part," Coleman said. "We started training the young people on the style of the fire department, so that they can get used to it, and that it wouldn't shock them when they are hired. Many of them are on the job now because of that."

Coleman also spent nearly a decade in public education, working with audiences of all ages and operating "Little Red," a talking fire truck that amazed children during safety demonstrations.

The military-style structure of the fire department was initially shocking for Coleman, who came from a traditional office environment with regular lunch breaks and a 9-to-5 schedule.

"When the call bell rings, if you're eating, and I'm one of those slow eaters, well, when the call bell rings, you have to get up and leave your food," Coleman said. "It's like, leave my spaghetti? I'm sorry, no."

But she quickly adapted to the teamwork-focused environment, which she credits for helping her succeed without feeling like barriers existed because of her race or gender.

"For me, it was not a barrier," Coleman said. "I was used to working with different people, different integration. I think I blended in quite well."

Coleman eventually became the chief supervisor of fire inspection for existing buildings before retiring. She remained humble about her groundbreaking role until recently, when the Tampa City Council recognized her achievements.

"I thought I was going to come in and get a plaque and leave," Coleman said. "I cried because you don't think about what impact you're giving other people until I heard them talking about what I done to them."

Despite breaking barriers as Tampa's first Black female firefighter, Coleman had no idea she was making history at the time.

Coleman's daughter eventually started telling people about her mother's groundbreaking role, much to Coleman's embarrassment.

"In fact, it was my daughter that started telling everybody, everywhere we go, that this is the first Black female firefighter," Coleman said. "And everybody goes whoa, and I'm like, they don't need to know that. That's no big deal."

But it is a big deal to many people, including current Tampa Fire Chief Barbara Tripp, the first Black woman to serve in that position. When the City of Tampa honored Coleman for being a trailblazer, Chief Tripp delivered emotional remarks about Coleman's impact on her own career.

"I had reached out to Coleman back in the day when I was having challenges as a female African American in this career," Tripp said during the ceremony. "She gave me a lot of guidance and said, 'This is what you worry about. This is what you don't worry about.' I have to thank you for that because I didn't stop. I didn't give up. If it wasn't for you, I wouldn't be here because you paved those roads for us."

Coleman was moved by the recognition and the testimonials from colleagues about her influence on their lives and careers.

"On that day, I must admit, I was very shocked," Coleman said. "It's very nice, very surprising, and I'm glad [Councilman Luis Viera] did it."

Now 15 years into retirement, Coleman's total connection to Tampa Fire Rescue spans 45 years. Her picture hangs in the Tampa Firefighters Museum, where she recently discovered her place in history.

"Somebody had to tell me that they saw my picture in the museum," Coleman said. "I came down here and saw it."

Coleman credits her success to teamwork and faith, emphasizing that firefighting requires absolute trust and communication among crew members.

"At the fire department, everybody is a team," Coleman said. "If you don't realize that, you're going to have problems, and that's the last thing you need."



