Beloved Tampa DJ shot and killed in Ybor, shooter claims self-defense amid calls for justice

TAMPA, Fla. — A beloved Tampa Bay DJ known as "DJ Shy Guy" was shot and killed Friday night in Ybor City, in what police are calling a roadway dispute, leaving his family and community heartbroken and demanding answers.

Dedrick Sykes, who worked at 7th and Grove lounge for over six years and performed at wedding venues throughout Tampa and Lakeland, was fatally shot on East 5th Avenue and North 22nd Street. Tampa Police describe it as a verbal argument that escalated into a shooting.

According to Tampa Police, the shooter has claimed self-defense and has not been charged. Officials will not release the shooter's name because it remains an active criminal investigation.

"I was stunned. I was quickly saddened, because no one deserves that, regardless of their character, but it hits harder, it hits deeper. It's more pervasive when it's coming from someone that you absolutely know caused no problems," said Jasmar Bennett, an event host who worked with Sykes.

Sykes was more than just a DJ to those who knew him. He earned a master's degree in sports management from Florida A&M University and previously worked for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"He just had a magnificent spirit. He's just easy to work with, always smiling, laid back, and just can read a crowd and create the mood that's needed for any event," Bennett said.

7th and Grove shared video online calling Sykes "a gift of joy," who knew how to create smiles on the dance floor. The Ybor lounge, where he worked for years, remembered him as someone who made every room brighter.

"We will truly miss him. He was a great servant in our community," Bennett said.

Jeffrey Swartz, a professor at Cooley Law School, explained why police are not releasing the shooter's identity.

"The reasons for not disclosing the name of the shooter, is because one, he has not been charged with anything, and he is entitled to a certain amount of privacy. And they are not going to disclose him as the shooter and place him in danger by giving his name to the general public," Swartz said.

Tampa Police have addressed online rumors, confirming the shooter is not a police officer. The department said it will update information as it becomes available.

While they are not comfortable speaking publicly at this time, Sykes' family told Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez that they are heartbroken and crying out for justice.

"We want answers, because we know the character of Dedrick," Bennett said.



Annette Gutierrez knows safety is important for every community. She's focused on finding solutions and getting results for both crime and our roads. She takes pride in sharing stories from Sarasota and Manatee counties, so send Annette tips on how she can help.

