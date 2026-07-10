Bern's Steak House owner shares statement after Executive Chef Chad Johnson dies

TAMPA, Fla. — David Laxer, the owner and president of Bern's Steak House, released a statement on the death of Executive Chef Chad Johnson.

In his statement, Laxer says in part, the Bern's family is "heartbroken from this loss" and "there is no way to replace the impact Chad had on our team."

Read the full statement below:

"It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our Chef, Chad Johnson. Chad was a beloved member of the Bern's Steak House family whose leadership, passion, and dedication touched our team and our guests every day. We are heartbroken by this loss, and our thoughts are with Chad's family and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.



Out of respect for Chad, his loved ones, and our team, Bern's Steak House was closed for dinner service yesterday as we took time to grieve together. Today, we reopen knowing this is what Chad would have wanted: for us to come together, welcome our guests, and continue the gracious hospitality he cared so deeply about. There is no way to replace the impact Chad had on our team.



We respectfully ask for privacy for Chad's family and our team during this incredibly difficult time." David Laxer, Bern's Steak House owner and president