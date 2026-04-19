BMW crashes off I-275 ramp in Tampa and catches fire: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. — A BMW crashed off an I-275 exit ramp in Tampa late Saturday, struck a fence, and caught fire, but the driver was unhurt.

Authorities said the crash happened around 11:10 p.m. near Milepost 48 when a 20-year-old Tampa man made a last-second lane change to exit onto Sligh Avenue, lost control, and drove onto the shoulder.

The vehicle struck a fence, entered a ditch, and caught fire after coming to rest. The driver evacuated without injuries.