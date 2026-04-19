Woman found dead with upper body trauma near Plant City bridge: HCSO

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead Sunday morning near a bridge on Paul Buchman Highway in Plant City.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said a 911 caller reported seeing the unresponsive woman a little before 9:30 a.m. near Tollar Road. Deputies found her with upper body trauma.

The victim’s name will be released once the next of kin are notified.