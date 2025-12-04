Bolts' fan spreads Lightning pride throughout neighborhood

TAMPA, Fla. — When you see Rich Killian riding through his South Tampa neighborhood, wearing his Lightning jersey and holding his inflatable Stanley Cup, you know it’s game day in Tampa Bay.

Every trip to a Lightning home game is like a pep rally for Killian, as he pedals the four miles to and from the arena to his home an average of 20 games per year.

“For me to just be on Bayshore, raising the cup, there is a lot of spirit here, a lot of excitement, and folks honk their horns, they are yelling out their windows," said Killian. "From the range rovers to the landscapers, these people are Bolts fans, a lot of fun to be around."

The real Stanley Cup weighs about 35 pounds, so Rich prefers the inflatable variety, which he can easily carry on two wheels.

“Benchmark is the only NHL arena that will valet your bikes for free, so that’s one positive. And they also valet my cup for free so I can go to the game and ride my bike home,” said Killian.

Back at his home, Rich has even more Lightning-themed inflatables. If he’s not at the game with family and friends, then he’s throwing a watch party for family and friends.

“Game days, my snowman comes out. And that means the front door is unlocked, so you come in, and we have a charcuterie board, and my garage fridge is open for everybody,” said Killian.

Neighbors say Rich’s love for the team is contagious, elevating fandom from house to house.

“Sometimes I’ll forget it’s game day, and then I see this (the snowman), and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, what time is the game today? What time is puck drop?” said neighbor Shay Garcia. “He’s really brought a lot of spirit to our neighborhood, so we love it.”

Rich is eager to share his Bolts memorabilia and memories with anyone who walks by.

“He’s just one of those guys that you just can’t help but be happy when you see him, and you know he’s like the number one Lightning fan in town,” said neighbor Dina Sheridan.

If you see Rich riding to a game, he encourages fans to honk, wave, or even stop and hoist the cup.



