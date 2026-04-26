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Bradenton motorcyclist killed in US-41 crash in Hillsborough County

A 61-year-old rider lost control, went off the roadway and hit a guardrail north of Saffold Park Drive, FHP said.
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HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 61-year-old Bradenton man died after losing control of his motorcycle on U.S. Highway 41 in Hillsborough County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 4:50 p.m., troopers said the man was traveling north on a Honda motorcycle when, north of Saffold Park Drive, the rider lost control.

The motorcycle veered off the roadway, entered the median and collided with a guardrail, according to a news release.

The rider suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Pete over unrecorded water pipelines

An Odessa man lost his legal battle against the city of St. Petersburg today after a jury ruled that two massive water mains buried under his property can remain.

Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Petersburg over unrecorded water pipelines

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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