Bradenton motorcyclist killed in US-41 crash in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 61-year-old Bradenton man died after losing control of his motorcycle on U.S. Highway 41 in Hillsborough County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 4:50 p.m., troopers said the man was traveling north on a Honda motorcycle when, north of Saffold Park Drive, the rider lost control.

The motorcycle veered off the roadway, entered the median and collided with a guardrail, according to a news release.

The rider suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.