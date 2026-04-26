Brandon home heavily damaged in fire, no injuries reported: HCFR

BRANDON, Fla. — A Brandon home was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday evening, but no injuries were reported, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR).

Crews were dispatched to Anthony Drive at 7:08 p.m. after multiple 911 calls reported a house fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found a single-story residence heavily involved in flames. Crews quickly deployed handlines and launched an aggressive fire attack to contain the blaze.

The fire was brought under control within 50 minutes, HCFR said.

A search of the home confirmed no one was inside, and no civilians or first responders were hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.