Bucs jewelry designer Kelsey Belmont finds retail home at Heads and Tails in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Kelsey Belmont likes her Bucs bling to be loud.

"When you are standing out in the stadium, you need some of this!" says the popular Tampa jewelry designer. "I like things that pop, sparkle and shimmer."

Hand-making her inventive creations — for local pro and college teams, plus all other occasions — is now a full-time hustle for Kelsey thanks to supportive businesses like Heads and Tails (4524 W Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa), a locally owned sports apparel shop that celebrates area makers and merchants.

Store owner Stephen Sherman says loving local is good for the community — and good for brick-and-mortar business.

"We have a ton of local vendors in here, and that's important," says Sherman, who also showcases made-in-the-bay merch such as bows and scrunchies from Peanut Gallery Art, shirts with attitude from Smack Apparel, and jewelry from Erika Williner Designs.

"We want to support them, support the local economy," adds Sherman. "Plus, working with local vendors allows us to keep things fresh. It allows us to keep new things in the store all the time, especially when it comes to the accessories."

Women are the top customers at Heads and Tails — buying for themselves, buying for friends, buying for family.

Football season brings a lot of new Bucs fashion, with trends this year leaning to stone-wash shirts and crop-tops, glittery football jerseys and breathable, comfortable stadium wear for those steamy games and tailgates.

To check out what's hot at Heads and Tails, go here.

For more on Kelsey Belmont Designs, go here.

For more Sean Daly hijinks, follow Sean on Instagram at @seandalytv.