Temple Terrace water overhaul could mean major rate increase

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — Temple Terrace is moving forward with plans to overhaul its aging water treatment system and remove PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals, from its water. But, the project could come with a significant cost for people who pay the city's water bills.

The city's water treatment plant is about 40 years old and has reached the end of its natural life, according to a recent study.

City officials are considering a roughly $73 million project that would install a nanofiltration system at the existing plant along with a deep injection well.

PFAS, sometimes called forever chemicals, are in everyday products used for cooking, food packaging, and personal care. They can cause cancer and other ailments, according to the EPA. They were discovered in Temple Terrace water at higher-than-acceptable levels last year.

Temple Terrace City Manager Carlos Baía said the investment is intended to address the city's current PFAS levels while also preparing for tighter federal regulatory requirements. Under EPA rules, water systems are currently facing an 2029 deadline to comply with certain PFAS limits.

“We feel that if the investment’s made, and if this is the direction council wants us to go, it’s going to be a sound investment that will be able to address those future regulatory changes, at least for the foreseeable decades,” Baía said during an Aug. 11 city council work session.

The city is facing an additional expense during construction of its potential solution. Because Temple Terrace has relatively hard water, a temporary filtration system would require more frequent replacement of carbon filters. Baía estimated the temporary solution could add roughly $5 million per year, or about $22 million over the construction period.

The city considered renting that temporary system, but Baía said purchasing it would make more financial sense if construction takes several years.

Temple Terrace also explored connecting to Hillsborough County's water system.

County officials offered three potential connection points. The closest option would require a pipeline to cross a Southwest Florida Water Management District wetland, cross I-75, continue west toward Temple Terrace, and then travel down Fowler Avenue to the Whiteway Water Treatment Plant.

The city's preliminary estimate for the county connection is about $93 million. Baía cautioned that the figure is a broad estimate and does not include permitting costs.

He also said the county option could take five to six years, compared with roughly four to five years for the city's preferred nanofiltration approach.

Baía said there are also logistical challenges with the county option.

During the Aug. 11 meeting, most council members said they preferred the city pursue nanofiltration and temporary filtration, rather than the county connection.

Under the city's current financial projections, water customers could face a 35% rate increase next year if that plan moves forward.

That has prompted questions about whether the increase should happen all at once.

Council member Alison Fernandez said she supports moving forward with the city's preferred option but wants the city to consider spreading the increase over multiple years.

“I would like to see the ability to phase that rate increase and not have a 35% rate increase in this budget,” she said.

Temple Terrace homeowner Liz Magrini said she is already paying about $156 a month for water and does not water her entire acre of property.

“My ask is simple: phase these things in. Don’t hit the residents with the one big 35% jump. Spread it out, because right now, families like mine are already stretched,” she said.

Magrini said she understands the city needs to make the upgrades, but she questions why the city didn't address the infrastructure earlier.

“That’s what happens when upgrades get delayed instead of planned for,” she said. “If the city had addressed these needs incrementally, a little at a time over years, the residents wouldn’t be facing this kind of financial hit all at once.”

She said the potential increase could make it harder for families to maintain their properties and could be especially difficult for older people living on fixed incomes.

The City Council has not finalized the rate increase or all of the details of the water project.

Baía said the city is still working through the numbers and expects a clearer picture of the plan and next steps by next week.



Share Your Story with Chad



Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.

Contact Chad Mills First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body Security Check Submit

. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.