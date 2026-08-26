Robert F. Kennedy Jr. responds to our questions about Florida proposal to remove 4 required vaccines

TAMPA, Fla. — Health & Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla., were in Tampa on Wednesday to discuss a new federal initiative to help improve school meals and nutrition.

The HHS says the goal of the program is to help schools replace highly processed food with nutrient-dense food and create strategies for improving school meals.



This week, Tampa Bay 28 also reported on the Florida Department of Health proposal to no longer require certain vaccines for Pre-K-12th grade students. The proposal would eliminate school-entry requirements for hepatitis B, varicella, Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), and Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccines. The recommendation would also expand vaccine exemptions to include moral and ethical beliefs.



Supporters of the proposal call it a win for parental rights, while some pediatricians warn it could increase the risk of preventable disease spreading in schools.



Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain covers medical news and asked HHS Secretary Kennedy about the proposal while he was in Tampa.



"Lauren St Germain with Tampa Bay 28. We are talking about bettering the health of children, so I have to ask — what is your reaction to the proposal in the state of Florida to drop some (four) required vaccines for the school?" asked St. Germain.



"You know, I am not familiar with the precise proposal … but you know we have recommendations for the vaccines that are necessary for kids that we believe are necessary," Kennedy said. "We are doing science-based recommendations; we are encouraging the states to take those recommendations, and I assume the state of Florida is doing that."



"The proposal would drop the required Hib, pneumococcal disease, varicella and Hep B – and some of those vaccines were actually just recommended by the Trump Administration. So what is your official stance?" asked St. Germain.



"Well, parents can still get a hold of those vaccines. You know, insurance companies will still pay for them. The schools … the state is not mandating them ... it should be parental choice. A parent should be able to make up their mind about medical interventions. You know, vaccines are a medical intervention, the only one that's given to healthy kids. Oh, and it is designed and intended to permanently alter your immune system. And so parents ought to have a say in that and the decision should be between the parents and the physician and not the state," Kennedy said.



St. Germain attempted to ask a follow-up question and was not permitted.



Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent spoke with a vaccine advocate and mom on Tuesday who believes this proposal would create a lot of friction among parents and make people concerned and confused.



The state is accepting public comment on the proposal until Sept. 14.