Murder charge dismissed due to Stand Your Ground motion in shooting death of Tampa DJ

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County judge said it has dismissed charges against a man accused of shooting and killing a man after a roadway dispute in Ybor City.

Tampa police arrested and charged Cobo with second-degree murder following the death of a well-known Tampa Bay DJ, Dedrick Sykes, known as "DJ Shy Guy," who was shot and killed on Nov. 14 in Ybor City.

The defense for Joel Moreno-Cobo filed a motion to dismiss charges based on Florida's Stand Your Ground Statute, which provides immunity from criminal prosecution if the person is justified in using force.

Moreno-Cabo testified Sykes confronted him at his car after the two exchanged expletives in traffic in Ybor City.

"Mr. Sykes was very close to his window, which prevented him from seeing Mr. Sykes’ hands. He feared that Mr. Sykes was going to harm him and, potentially, his family. He leaned away from the window and fired a shot," court documents said.

The Hillsborough County Circuit Court granted the motion and dismissed the charges.