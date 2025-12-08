Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Bucs signing OLB Jason Pierre-Paul to practice squad: Report

Jason Pierre-Paul
Alex Menendez/AP
FILE -Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) fires up the crowd during a NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. The Miami Dolphins signed veteran pass rusher Jason Pierr-Paul on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 to add depth to their defense, which recently lost standout linebacker Jaelan Phillips to a season-ending Achilles tendon tear.(AP Photo/Alex Menendez, File)
Jason Pierre-Paul
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter said on social media the Bucs are signing OLB Jason Pierre-Paul to the practice squad.

Pierre-Paul played for Tampa Bay from 2018 to 2021. He last played in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins in 2023.

Pierre-Paul played college ball at USF and was born in Deerfield Beach.

'What’s the point?' Nearly 90% of drivers who appeal school bus camera tickets lose

FL’s controversial school bus cameras are fueling new frustrations for drivers who believe the appeals process is one-sided. Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone continues her coverage.

Most drivers who appeal school bus camera tickets in FL lose, judge explains why

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.