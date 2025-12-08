Bucs signing OLB Jason Pierre-Paul to practice squad: Report

TAMPA, Fla. — ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter said on social media the Bucs are signing OLB Jason Pierre-Paul to the practice squad.

Buccaneers are signing OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, who last played in the NFL in 2023 for Miami, to their practice squad, per source. Pierre-Paul played for the Bucs from 2018-21. pic.twitter.com/kIQGjroSA9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2025

Pierre-Paul played for Tampa Bay from 2018 to 2021. He last played in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins in 2023.

Pierre-Paul played college ball at USF and was born in Deerfield Beach.