Burglary suspect arrested after found asleep in Wimauma home: HCSO

WIMAUMA, FLA. — A burglary suspect found asleep in a Wimauma home on Tuesday was arrested by Hillsborough County deputies, officials said.

At 11 p.m., Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) deputies responded to the burglary and found a bicycle believed to belong to the suspect, 26-year-old Erick Moreno.

After finding an open rear sliding door, deputies entered the home and found Moreno asleep on the couch inside, HCSO officials said.

Moreno was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling with a weapon, possession of burglary tools, resisting officer without violence and possession of a false identification card.

Deputies also learned that Moreno was wearing the homeowner's shoes, officials said.