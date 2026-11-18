TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is preparing to make a big splash in 2027 with a new water coaster that the park says will be the fastest of its kind in the world.

The park announced Simbi Rush on Wednesday, Nov. 18, during the IAAPA conference in Orlando. The attraction will be North America's first launched water coaster, combining the speed and acceleration of a traditional roller coaster with the splashes of a water ride.

Simbi Rush will reach speeds of up to 40 mph and feature two major launches that send riders racing through a Congo-themed adventure.

Manufactured by MACK Rides, the attraction uses a propulsion system to accelerate boats along the track before sending guests into a splash landing.

The ride takes its name from Simbi, a guardian spirit of water and nature in Central Africa. What begins as a peaceful boat ride across a sacred lake quickly turns into a chaotic journey as the water takes control.

"Our guests have told us they want more ways to have fun and stay cool, and Simbi Rush will do just that and more," said Brian Bacica, park president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island. "This ride is unlike anything we have ever done before."

The new attraction is part of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's planned $200 million investment in park improvements over five years.

Annual Pass members will have the opportunity to experience Simbi Rush before it opens to the general public in 2027.

The park has not yet announced an exact opening date.

More information is available at BuschGardensTampa.com.