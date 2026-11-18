TAMPA, Fla. — As Thanksgiving and the holiday season approach, fire crews across Hillsborough County are reminding residents about simple safety steps that can help protect their homes — from using a fire extinguisher to keeping Christmas trees from catching fire.

Christmas tree fires are among the calls firefighters respond to this time of year, according to Plant City Fire Chief David Dittman. During a live demonstration, a tree went up in flames quickly, sending out thick smoke.

"The real trees dry out, so keeping them moist and keeping them watered definitely helps to keep the fire or the tree from drying out to prevent the fire," Dittman said.

Dittman said overloading trees and sockets with lights, using extension cords, and not following the manufacturer's instructions are all contributing factors that can lead to a tree catching fire.

He stressed the importance of having a home escape plan.

"I think the main thing is having that home plan and getting out of that house when that catches on fire, because obviously you can see it went up very quickly and it doesn't take long," Dittman said.

Once a tree burns up, the rest of the house can catch on fire, Dittman said. He urged residents to get out, stay out, and not go back inside.

"So you need to get out, stay out, don't go back in for your medications, your pets, get out, get everybody out, make your head count, and then recover from there," Dittman said.

For live trees, Dittman said keeping water at the base is key, because once a tree dries out, its branches and needles become brittle and go up fast. He also recommended unplugging lights, keeping heat sources away from trees, and monitoring everything to keep the home safe.

Dittman noted that most residential homes do not have sprinklers, though they are increasingly being pushed for new construction.

"You'll see how quickly, once that sprinkler head goes off, how fast it keeps that fire in check, and it gives you a better chance of exiting that home much safer," Dittman said.

"Sprinklers also help reduce how much smoke banks down and lowers visibility, which allows people to get out more quickly and reduces property damage," Dittman said.

Fire officials also emphasized the importance of keeping a fire extinguisher at home, maintaining it and knowing how to use it.

The most important tip is to have a fire extinguisher, keep it maintained, and know how to use it, according to Tampa Fire Rescue Fire Inspector Henry Ballard.

"The biggest thing is let's have one," Ballard said.

Ballard said residents should perform monthly checks on their extinguishers and be familiar with how to operate them. He recommends remembering the acronym P.A.S.S., which stands for pulling the pin, aiming, squeezing, and sweeping.

For those who live in apartments, Ballard said extinguishers are supposed to be provided, but residents should know exactly where theirs is located.

"The apartment, it can be located inside your apartment underneath the cabinet, or it could be out in the hallway or a breezeway, so just knowing where it's located at," Ballard said.

To demonstrate, Ballard walked Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Blake Phillips through the steps of using a fire extinguisher. The first step is to pull the pin straight out, then walk up to the fire and squeeze the handle, aiming at the base of the flames.

Ballard said the pin should always be placed back in the extinguisher after use.

"Yes, you always want the pin to be in because that prevents accidental activation," Ballard said.

After using the extinguisher during the demonstration, Ballard noted it was time to have it recharged because the pressure gauge was no longer in the green.

More safety tips, including ladder safety, knife safety, and child-proofing your kitchen, can be found at hcfl.gov/holidaysafety.

The goal, fire officials said, is for residents to be prepared so they don't have to call for help during the holidays.