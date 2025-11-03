Cafe Seventy One at the Florida Aquarium is a brand-new restaurant with a tasty mission

The Florida Aquarium has a brand-new restaurant with a tasty menu and a serious mission.

Cafe Seventy One (because ocean waters cover 71% of the Earth's surface) relies on locally sourced produce, beverages (including beer and liquor), fish and more to reduce carbon footprint.

The sustainability initiatives don't end there.

There are no plastic bottles, no plastic utensils. Reusable and recyclable cooking and serving ware is used.

Cafe Seventy One is open seven days a week — the same hours the aquarium is open.

The cuisine ranges from the kid-friendly fare (nachos, burgers, loaded fries) to bolder items like a roasted pumpkin and whipped ricotta pizza (it's delicious.)

For more Sean Daly stories, follow him on Instagram at @seandalytv.



Share Your Story with Sean



Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.

Contact Sean Daly First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.