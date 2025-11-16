Candypalooza brings candy, faith and community to Radiant Church locations in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Candypalooza filled more than a dozen Radiant Church locations in Tampa with candy, faith, and connection on Sunday, bringing families together after morning services.

The event, described by attendees as one of the sweetest Sundays of the year, offered a safe place for children and parents to enjoy fun activities while deepening their spiritual engagement.

Pastor Aaron Blake said the gathering is about more than just candy, emphasizing that people need opportunities to connect now more than ever.

Central NextGen Pastor Delia Cornwell echoed his message, noting the importance of creating spaces where families can encounter faith and community in a welcoming environment.

"When kids are plugged into a faith comunity when they parents who are helping them to navigate life together we build those intentional moments we see that anxiety and depression that is so prevelant in this generation goes down and so we want to create this space where they can come and be part of a healthy community they can uhm understand their faith together they can grow together and build those memories as a family," said Cornwell.

Radiant Church hosts various family-oriented activities throughout the year, focusing on strengthening community bonds and encouraging spiritual growth.