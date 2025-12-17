Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Christmas at Dinosaur World is a weird, fun salute to holiday craziness in Tampa Bay

Admission to the iconic Plant City attraction is $20; children 2 and under admitted free.
One of the wildest, weirdest holiday attractions in Tampa Bay, Christmas at Dinosaur World blends T. Rex and tinsel, giant Jurassic beasts and, well, Santa Claus.
PLANT CITY, Fla. — One of the wildest, weirdest holiday attractions in Tampa Bay, Christmas at Dinosaur World blends T. Rex and tinsel, giant Jurassic beasts and, well, Santa Claus.

The classic Plant City roadside stop — more than 20 acres of life-size dinos in dramatic poses — is leaning into complete yuletide craziness, a little silly mixed in with the science.

The holiday fun (lights, snow, music, Santa meet-and-greet) is included with admission.

There's also a holiday train, an elf workshop, and more.

The event runs until Jan. 4 with both daytime and evening fun.

For tickets and more information on Dinosaur World, go here.

For more Sean Daly fun, follow Sean on Instagram at @seandalytv.


