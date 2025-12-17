PLANT CITY, Fla. — One of the wildest, weirdest holiday attractions in Tampa Bay, Christmas at Dinosaur World blends T. Rex and tinsel, giant Jurassic beasts and, well, Santa Claus.

Christmas at Dinosaur World is a weird, fun salute to holiday craziness in Tampa Bay

The classic Plant City roadside stop — more than 20 acres of life-size dinos in dramatic poses — is leaning into complete yuletide craziness, a little silly mixed in with the science.

The holiday fun (lights, snow, music, Santa meet-and-greet) is included with admission.

There's also a holiday train, an elf workshop, and more.

The event runs until Jan. 4 with both daytime and evening fun.

For tickets and more information on Dinosaur World, go here.

