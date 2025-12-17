PLANT CITY, Fla. — One of the wildest, weirdest holiday attractions in Tampa Bay, Christmas at Dinosaur World blends T. Rex and tinsel, giant Jurassic beasts and, well, Santa Claus.
WATCH: Christmas at Dinosaur World is a weird, fun salute to holiday craziness in Tampa Bay
The classic Plant City roadside stop — more than 20 acres of life-size dinos in dramatic poses — is leaning into complete yuletide craziness, a little silly mixed in with the science.
The holiday fun (lights, snow, music, Santa meet-and-greet) is included with admission.
There's also a holiday train, an elf workshop, and more.
The event runs until Jan. 4 with both daytime and evening fun.
For tickets and more information on Dinosaur World, go here.
