The Sertoma Speech and Hearing Foundation of Florida provides free hearing screenings and devices for children who need them. While hearing loss does not affect every child, families tell us that early testing and access to hearing aids can make a huge difference in a child's development.

The Sertoma Speech and Hearing Foundation serves kids in all 67 Florida counties, screening babies, toddlers and students.

Tampa Bay 28's Keeley McCormick watched as the Sertoma team set up at a local school in Tampa, testing the students' hearing.

Florida program provides free hearing screenings and devices to children across the state

For parents like Nereia Wilson, the results brought peace of mind.

“Just like any other parent, it’s always comforting to get testing, whether it be hearing or vision,” said Wilson.

For Annabelle Allocco, the impact went even further.

“I can hear my friends more now and really understand what they are saying,” said Annabelle.

Annabelle's mother, Amy Allocco, explained that her daughter suffered burst eardrums and needed two hearing aids. That was a cost that her family simply could not afford.

“It was just so expensive to buy the two hearing aids, we already had the one, and insurance doesn’t cover anything basically,” said Amy.

The family found Sertoma and Annabelle received hearing aids at no cost. It was a change that her family said transformed her school work, confidence and love for music.

Debra Golinski is the president and CEO of Sertoma.

“It’s about making sure that every one of our children gets the best possible future and success, so each child we screen, I truly feel we make a difference,” said Golinski.

Golinski also said the mission is personal to her, and it’s inspired by her cousin, who is hard of hearing.

“I saw her struggle with being identified as not being very intelligent, only because of her speech, because she couldn't hear to make the sounds," said Golinski. "I never want that to happen to another child.”

In partnership with the Florida Department of Health, the foundation said it has screened more than 50,000 children statewide. Click here to connect with the Sertoma team.



