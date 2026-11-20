TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) has identified the victims shot and killed inside a Plant City home Thursday.

HSCO said the victims are Raquel Luechtefeld, 34, Enoch Luechtefeld, 5, Hannah Luechtefeld, 3, and Job Luechtefeld, 1. The suspect is Isaac Luechtefeld, 34.

By Friday afternoon, the flashing lights and large law enforcement presence were gone.

Along the rural Plant City road, Spanish moss hung from the trees. Crops grew in nearby fields. Chickens and cows could be seen nearby. A dog barked from a neighboring property.

There were few outward signs of the horror investigators say unfolded inside one of the homes less than 24 hours earlier.

Pieces of crime scene tape remained. Children's toys, a slide and a swing set could still be seen outside.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Thursday that a father killed his wife and their three children, ages one, three and five, before taking his own life inside the home.

Watch press conference from Chad Chronister:

Plant City father accused of killing family

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call around 3:29 p.m. Thursday. Chronister said deputies arrived just more than 10 minutes later.

As deputies assessed the property, Chronister said they saw a small child lying motionless inside the home. Recognizing the situation as an emergency, they forced their way inside.

By then, Chronister said, it was too late.

"This husband, this father executed his three small children, all under the age of six years of age, a one year old, a three-year-old, and a five-year-old," Chronister said. "He then executes his wife and then takes his own life."

Investigators were left with a question they could not answer as of Thursday night: Why?

"Like all of you, we're searching for answers. Why?" Chronister said. "Why and how can anyone ever do this? We're searching for those answers too. We don't understand why anyone would ever do that."

A neighbor remembers children playing outside

A day later, the focus in the neighborhood had shifted from the investigation to the people who lived there.

Neighbor Reina Salmero said she would regularly see the children outside with their mother. They would play on the equipment in the yard, laughing and making the sounds children make while playing outside.

The family largely kept to themselves, she said, in part because of a language barrier. Salmero speaks Spanish and initially believed the family spoke only English. She said they would still exchange greetings.

What she remembers most clearly are the children.

"Tres angelitos que apenas empezaban a vivir," Salmero said in Spanish.

Three little angels who were just beginning to live.

Salmero, who is also a mother, said learning three children had been killed was especially difficult.

Her memories extend to the ordinary interactions that seemed insignificant before Thursday.

She recalled walking her dog near the home and seeing the children outside. The children would laugh and play, she said, and it seemed as if they wanted to play with her dog as much as the dog wanted to play with them.

Those moments now carry a different weight.

The toys remained Friday.

The children did not.

A home being prepared for family

There were signs Friday that what happened inside the home was beginning to give way to what comes next.

A man at a blue house on the property told me he was preparing the home for next of kin.

Meanwhile, people from the surrounding community continued to stop by.

One of them was Troy Jackson.

Jackson did not know the family. He wasn't a relative or close friend.

He said he and a companion had been shopping when he felt compelled to find the home.

"We were just uptown doing a little shopping, and then I said we gotta find that place," Jackson said. "I just want to pray, and I send my condolences to the family."

Jackson stood near the property with his hat off.

He was praying.

"This family needs God," Jackson said. "We don't have the answers. This family needs God right now, and so we ask God to show up and mend their broken hearts because they're hurt. They're hurt."

For Jackson, his decision to stop was also a reflection of what he believes Plant City represents.

The rural community may stretch across a large area, but he described it as a place where neighbors still pay attention to one another.

"Plant City is big. We all, if it hurts one, it hurts us all," Jackson said. "So that's why I came by."

Jackson said the loss felt especially painful because it happened as families prepare for the holidays.

"It's a pain that none of us probably, we don't want to experience, and we probably never will," he said. "But they're hurt, and it's the holiday season. We got three babies gone."

Investigators searching for a reason

Chronister said there were no previous calls for service at the family's home during the roughly year they had lived there.

He also said neither the husband nor wife had a criminal history.

"We just don't have any [answers] right now," Chronister said Thursday.

The sheriff said the scene also took an emotional toll on the deputies who entered the house and the dispatcher who handled the 911 call.

"Our deputies that arrived on scene are completely shook, emotionally traumatized, along with our dispatcher," Chronister said.

He said the agency was requiring them to step away and connect with peer support and other resources.

Chronister also used the news conference to urge anyone struggling emotionally, particularly as the holidays approach, to seek help.

"If you need help, simply have the courage and strength to ask for it," he said, pointing people to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay through 211.

"You are not alone," Chronister said.

'Nobody has the answers'

By Friday, investigators were still left with questions.

So were the people living around the home.

But the neighborhood itself had begun slipping back into its familiar rhythm.

There were no lines of patrol vehicles. No crowds of investigators moving around the property.

Instead, there were fields and animals, the sound of a dog barking and children's things still sitting outside a home.

Jackson didn't come looking for answers.

"Nobody has the answers but God," he said. "Nobody."

Then he got back into his car and drove away.