HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said a deputy has been arrested for child abuse.

HCSO said Deputy Christopher Baumann Jr., 29, assigned to the Department of Detention Services, was arrested on Nov. 20 after detectives conducted an investigation following reports of abuse.

Baumann Jr. is now facing one charge of felony child abuse, according to HCSO.

HCSO said Baumann Jr. has been employed with HCSO for five years. He has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigation, according to officials.

Officials said this remains an active and ongoing investigation.