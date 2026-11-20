TAMPA, Fla. — Feeding Tampa Bay will host three free Thanksgiving Day meals this year for thousands of friends and neighbors in the community.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., feasts with all the Thanksgiving favorites will be served at the following locations:

Feeding Tampa Bay's Causeway Center

3624 Causeway Boulevard

Tampa, FL 33619

(Reservations required for this location only; call 813-710-9003)

Trinity Cafe

2801 N Nebraska Avenue

Tampa, FL 33602

Trinity Cafe

6330 54th Avenue N

St. Petersburg, FL 33709

WATCH: Feeding Tampa Bay to Serve Free Thanksgiving Meals

Feeding Tampa Bay to Serve Free Thanksgiving Day Meals

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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.