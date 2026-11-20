TAMPA, Fla. — Feeding Tampa Bay will host three free Thanksgiving Day meals this year for thousands of friends and neighbors in the community.
From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., feasts with all the Thanksgiving favorites will be served at the following locations:
Feeding Tampa Bay's Causeway Center
3624 Causeway Boulevard
Tampa, FL 33619
(Reservations required for this location only; call 813-710-9003)
Trinity Cafe
2801 N Nebraska Avenue
Tampa, FL 33602
Trinity Cafe
6330 54th Avenue N
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
WATCH: Feeding Tampa Bay to Serve Free Thanksgiving Meals
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