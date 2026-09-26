Hillsborough County sprays for mosquitoes and places traps in neighborhoods to test for Dengue

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Mosquito Management Services sprayed for mosquitoes using a helicopter on Friday evening.

County officials said people can expect a low-flying helicopter in the Town 'N Country area.

The county started spraying at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and will continue until 6 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Paolo Pecora is a Senior Environmental Scientist with Hillsborough County Mosquito Management Services.

"Hitting those areas where the mosquitoes are breeding then at night hitting them while the adults are flying looking for blood meals," said Paolo Pecora with Hillsborough County Mosquito Management Services.

He showed Tampa Bay 28 a sample of mosquito larvae he collected from a tire on Nebraska Avenue in Tampa.

Once they reach adulthood, he tests them for vertical transmission. He wants to see whether adult mosquitoes with the dengue virus pass it to their offspring.

He said so far, tests are negative.

The latest data from the Florida Department of Health shows 170 locally acquired cases of dengue in Hillsborough County.

"What’s very unique about this situation is that we haven’t seen dengue transmitted locally at this scale and again, we are just trying to hit it with everything available on both ground, aerial, and hand applications," said Pecora.

The county also places traps in neighborhoods where the Florida Department of Health has reported dengue cases.

A surveillance team will then determine which mosquito species is present and whether they carry dengue.

"Aedes aegypti, the yellow fever mosquito, is strictly a container breeder so again it has 150-foot flight range. It does not fly far. It does not utilize ponds, drains, ditches, irrigation areas," said Pecora.

Pecora said this mosquito species strictly uses containers like tires, dog and cat bowls, and flower pots.

He encouraged people to remove any standing water around their homes.

To avoid mosquitoes, Pecora said people can wear light-colored, long-sleeved clothing and closed-toed shoes. They may also use an insect repellent with a CDC-recommended ingredient such as DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Residents can sign up to be notified about localized aerial treatments occurring in their neighborhood. Hillsborough County also maintains an online resource where residents can see where treatments are occurring.



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.