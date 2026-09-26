Pedestrian critically injured in crash near Tampa Heights: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian that left a man critically injured Saturday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).
Officers responded just after 7 a.m. to the intersection of West Arch Street and North Boulevard following reports of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash, TPD said.
When officers arrived, they found an adult man with critical injuries.
The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
TPD said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
North Boulevard is closed between West Arch Street and West Cypress Street to allow detectives to investigate the crash.
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