NewsHillsborough County

Cold weather shelters to open Saturday in Hillsborough County

Five shelters will begin taking guests at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
WFTS
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Five cold weather shelters will open across Hillsborough County on Saturday night, according to a news release.

The county said the shelters will be available for entry from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. for homeless people and anyone living in homes without adequate heat who are unable to find other accommodations.

Shelters will be open at the following locations:

  • Hyde Park United Methodist Church - Harnish Center: 500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606
  • Tampa Bay Mission of Hope: 110 S. Parsons Blvd., Brandon, FL 33511
  • Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park: 107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606
  • Amazing Love Ministries: 3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33605
  • Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries: 2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City, FL 33566

Shelters are reserved for adults only.

The county said Metropolitan Ministries is supplying a limited number of motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children. Pre-registration is required for motel vouchers by calling (813) 209-1176. Phone lines will be open Saturday until 5 p.m. or until all available vouchers have been distributed.

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

