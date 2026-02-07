Cold weather shelters to open Saturday in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Five cold weather shelters will open across Hillsborough County on Saturday night, according to a news release.
The county said the shelters will be available for entry from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. for homeless people and anyone living in homes without adequate heat who are unable to find other accommodations.
Shelters will be open at the following locations:
- Hyde Park United Methodist Church - Harnish Center: 500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606
- Tampa Bay Mission of Hope: 110 S. Parsons Blvd., Brandon, FL 33511
- Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park: 107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606
- Amazing Love Ministries: 3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33605
- Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries: 2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City, FL 33566
Shelters are reserved for adults only.
The county said Metropolitan Ministries is supplying a limited number of motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children. Pre-registration is required for motel vouchers by calling (813) 209-1176. Phone lines will be open Saturday until 5 p.m. or until all available vouchers have been distributed.
How journalists battle the rise of AI fake news
As News Literacy Week kicks off in partnership with Scripps News, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska sat down with fact-checkers at PolitiFact to learn how they combat misinformation in the age of AI.