NewsHillsborough County

Community mourns loss of baseball legend Tony Saladino, dedicated educator and mentor

WFTS
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Public Schools said baseball legend Tony Saladino has passed away at the age of 89.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of a beloved local baseball legend, Tony Saladino — a man who touched the lives of countless families throughout our school district and the wider community,” reads the Hillsborough County Public Schools statement.

The statement goes on to remember Mr. Saladino’s dedication to the district for over 50 years as an educator, mentor and youth advocate. His love for baseball inspired him to establish the celebrated Saladino Baseball Tournament, which highlights exceptional student-athletes from the area.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Saladino family during this difficult time. His memory will live on in the lives he so deeply influenced — in the classroom, on the field, and throughout our community.”

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

