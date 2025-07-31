Counterfeit credit card making tools, over 100 credit cards found in Tampa woman's residence: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) has charged a Tampa woman for involvement in an ATM tap-in fraud scheme and found over 100 credit cards with different names in her residence.

HCSO said they received a tip on May 8 identifying Janetcilize Martinez, 24, as an organizer of a social media-based fraud operation.

Martinez is accused of advertising "tip-in" services. HCSO said the service is a type of fraud using legitimate debit cards for willing account holders to deposit fraudulent/counterfeit checks.

Officials said detectives found several public social media posts from Martinez soliciting individuals with bank accounts for the scam. She also would share images showing withdrawal receipts with a large amount of money and the tools to make the counterfeit materials.

On Tuesday, HCSO said they searched her residence and found 117 credit cards with different identities, tools to make counterfeit credit cards, bank documents with personal information, and $6,292. They also found 78 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a semi-automatic firearm.

Martinez was taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including fraudulent use of personal information and possession of credit card making equipment.