DOVER, Fla. — Brides and grooms who booked a Tampa Bay Area wedding venue are trying to salvage their special days after learning the venue abruptly closed.

“I was just an emotional mess crying all morning,” said Gabrielle Kreiger.

WATCH: Couples left scrambling after Tampa Bay Area wedding venue abruptly closes

Kreiger was supposed to get married at Cross Creek Ranch in Dover on April 18.

“This past Saturday, I had a meeting here with the florist to go over my final floral consultation, and they were setting up for a wedding, like everything was in full swing here,” said Kreiger.

Then came the notice no one expected.

“We get the email 8 p.m. last night, which I didn’t see until 5 a.m. this morning, stating that the venue was closed,” she said.

A family shared with Tampa Bay 28 a copy of that email. It states, “Cross Creek Ranch has officially ceased operations and has closed permanently,” citing circumstances beyond their control and changes within the industry.

It goes on to say, "We explored every possible avenue to continue operations but ultimately were unable to sustain the business.”

“I’m about to be gone without any way of communicating with my phone or internet for about a month, so I have two weeks before the wedding to essentially try to figure everything out,” said Kreiger.

Several brides and families shared similar stories with Tampa Bay 28.

“Probably the single worst thing you could do would be to send out a blanket email like that,” said Tom Buck, who drove by the venue on Tuesday.

WFTS

He said his daughter was set to get married at Cross Creek in 10 months.

“You drove by here today. What were you hoping for?” asked Tampa Bay 28 reporter Mary O’Connell.

“To be able to get in there and talk to someone face to face,” replied Buck.

Families are now scrambling. Another bride shared their wedding was canceled with 12 days notice.

"They’re out of time,” said Buck. "They’re 12 days out, 15 days out. I don’t know how someone can do that in good conscience and not even think it deserves a phone call.”

WFTS

The email to customers encouraged people to contact their wedding insurance provider to start the claims process.

Kreiger said other venues and vendors have been coming together trying to help impacted brides.

At the end of the day, families said they’re looking for accountability for what was supposed to be one of the biggest days of their lives.

“This has been a year in the making,” said Kreiger. "The biggest concern is I paid $26,000. How am I going to get that money back? It’s just, it's heartbreaking."

Tampa Bay 28 reached out repeatedly to the venue for comment and is waiting to hear back.



Mary O'Connell has a primary focus on education-related stories for Tampa Bay 28. But she also keeps an eye on public health concerns and the always-changing car insurance market. Reach out to Mary to share any of your questions or concerns.

