Every workday, "Courteous Curtis" Feimster bundles up and braves frigid temps to help local families struggling with food insecurity.

This superstar at Feeding Tampa Bay is responsible for making sure the right food — stored in giant warehouse coolers, in spacious freezers — goes to the right food pantries across 10 Florida counties.

WATCH: 'Courteous Curtis' reclaims life thanks to Feeding Tampa Bay's FreshForce program

'Courteous Curtis' reclaims life thanks to Feeding Tampa Bay's FreshForce program

It's a never-ending job, and he's grateful for every second.

"When I'm driving down the road, or in a shopping center, I never know whose life I touch with the work that I do, and that's very humbling," Curtis says.

Curtis admits to making a lot of bad decisions in life, decisions that set him on the wrong path, but Feeding Tampa Bay has been nothing short of a Godsend.

His big break? The FreshForce job training program, which offers courses across three different industries: warehouse logistics, truck driving and the culinary arts.

Trainees earn a stipend as they also develop life skills and learn about financial literacy, technology and customer service practices.

"These are amazing men and women who come to us who have barriers to employment, and what they're doing is seeking stability," says Feeding Tampa Bay's Shannon Hannon-Oliveiro.

For more information on the FreshForce program — and for ways to help Feeding Tampa Bay — go here.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.