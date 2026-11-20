NEW TAMPA, Fla. — As part of Good Morning Tampa Bay's live Community Show in New Tampa, the always hungry — and caffeinated — Sean Daly paid a visit to Eggtown (17507 Preserve Walk Ln, Tampa).

The popular breakfast and lunch spot is known for portions that are pretty and plentiful. (Swedish pancakes! Orange pecan French toast!)

WATCH "Sean Daly visits Eggtown in New Tampa"

Sean Daly visits Eggtown in New Tampa

Special shout-out to manager Donna for being a good sport!

Eggtown is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more Sean Daly stories, follow Sean on Instagram @seandalytv.



Share Your Story with Sean



Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

Contact Sean Daly First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.