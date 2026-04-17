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Crash blocks 3 lanes on Memorial Parkway: FDOT

memorial highway crash.png
FDOT
memorial highway crash.png
Posted

Three lanes are blocked on Memorial Highway in Tampa due to a crash.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the crash with injuries was located southbound just before State Road 60.

Three lanes were blocked.

Motorists were advised to use caution.

Wiregrass Elementary staff report injuries, Pasco County Schools investigates

Pasco County Schools is investigating Wiregrass Elementary after teachers and staff reported on-the-job injuries and a lack of administrative support.

'A lot of anxiety': Wiregrass Elementary staff report injuries, Pasco County superintendent investigates

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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