Crash blocks 3 lanes on Memorial Parkway: FDOT

Three lanes are blocked on Memorial Highway in Tampa due to a crash.
According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the crash with injuries was located southbound just before State Road 60.
Three lanes were blocked.
Motorists were advised to use caution.
Wiregrass Elementary staff report injuries, Pasco County Schools investigates
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'A lot of anxiety': Wiregrass Elementary staff report injuries, Pasco County superintendent investigates