NewsHillsborough County

Suspect in Temple Terrace kidnapping, sexual battery of teen case given no bond

Bryan Oyanguren Rosado
TAMPA, Fla. — The 25-year-old suspect in the Temple Terrace kidnapping and sexual battery of a teen case received no bond in his March 10th pre-trial hearing, according to Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams.

Officers arrested Bryan Oyanguren Rosado on March 4 in connection with a child abduction and sexual battery investigation.

The 13-year-old girl told police the suspect forced her into the vehicle and sexually assaulted her before returning her to the apartment complex, according to Temple Terrace Police Department.

Rosado faces one count of kidnapping and three counts of sexual battery.

