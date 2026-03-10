Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2-alarm junkyard fire in Tampa brought under control: HCFR

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) is on the scene of a two-alarm junkyard fire in the 5400 block of 24th Avenue South in Tampa.

HCFR said 911 callers reported a vehicle fire around 10:45 a.m. and the fire quickly escalated to a junkyard fire. When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire and upgraded the response to a second alarm.

HCFR said the fire was brought under control in about an hour.

No injuries reported.

