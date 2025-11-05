Crash on I-4 eastbound in Plant City causes roadblock and traffic delays

PLANT CITY, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a serious crash on eastbound Interstate 4 in Plant City has blocked traffic and is causing significant delays.

Officials said the crash happened at mile marker 21, leading to an active roadblock in the area. Emergency crews are on scene working to clear the roadway.

Traffic in the area is backed up as authorities manage the crash site. Drivers are urged to use caution, follow detour signs, and consider alternate routes to avoid the congestion.