Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

VIDEO: 20-year-old arrested after 'street takeover' in Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) shared video of an alleged street takeover, which led to the arrest of a 20-year-old.
VIDEO: 20-year-old arrested after 'street takeover' in Hillsborough County
street takeover HCSO
Posted
  • Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) shared video of an alleged street takeover, which led to the arrest of a 20-year-old.
  • HCSO said the street takeover involving two dozen vehicles happened near S. Gornto Lake Road and Bloomingdale Avenue early in the morning on Nov. 2.
  • HCSO helicopter video shows a Dodge Challenger doing burnouts and loops in the middle of the road.

Watch video from HCSO

VIDEO: 20-year-old arrested after 'street takeover' in Hillsborough County

  • HCSO was able to track the driver, Miguel Medeiro Rocha, 20, and charge him with Unlawful Racing, Reckless Driving and Felony Fleeing to Elude.

Florida contractor accused of taking thousands for countertops that were never installed

Two Tampa Bay customers say Elite Countertops owner Jose Canete took thousands in deposits but never installed promised quartz countertops.

Florida contractor accused of taking thousands for countertops that were never installed

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.