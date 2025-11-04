VIDEO: 20-year-old arrested after 'street takeover' in Hillsborough County

- Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) shared video of an alleged street takeover, which led to the arrest of a 20-year-old.
- HCSO said the street takeover involving two dozen vehicles happened near S. Gornto Lake Road and Bloomingdale Avenue early in the morning on Nov. 2.
- HCSO helicopter video shows a Dodge Challenger doing burnouts and loops in the middle of the road.
Watch video from HCSO
- HCSO was able to track the driver, Miguel Medeiro Rocha, 20, and charge him with Unlawful Racing, Reckless Driving and Felony Fleeing to Elude.
