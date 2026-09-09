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York K-8 teacher shocked by nearby lightning strike during dismissal: HCPS

Hillsborough County Public Schools said students were brought inside immediately after lightning was detected near the campus.
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APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — A teacher at York PreK-8 Innovation Academy is expected to return to work after being shocked during a lightning strike near the campus during dismissal on Tuesday, according to Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS).

District officials said dismissal began Tuesday afternoon with no rain or visible inclement weather in the area.

About 10 minutes into dismissal, a light drizzle began and students were kept under a covered area, according to the district.

The first sign of severe weather was a lightning strike near the front of the school, officials said.

The school immediately paused dismissal and moved students and staff inside the building.

According to an HCPS spokesperson, the delay lasted about 25 minutes until the weather passed.

Officials said the teacher was not directly struck by lightning but reported feeling a shock while holding an umbrella.

The district said the teacher is OK and is expected to return to school.

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