HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two Hillsborough County deputies who were seriously wounded in a July ambush are being honored for their bravery, nearly two months after surviving the shooting.

Watch report from Chad Mills

Hillsborough County deputies honored after surviving July ambush

Deputies Sopharmony Muon and Colton Daniels, along with Sgt. Harrison Bashner, received recognition Wednesday during the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office quarterly awards ceremony.

The three deputies were involved in the July 16 shooting in Ruskin, when a suspect opened fire as deputies moved in to arrest him.

Muon was shot in the face and hand. Daniels was shot in the neck. Bashner returned fire, which killed the suspect and ended the attack.

Sheriff Chad Chronister described the incident as "absolutely terrifying," but he said Wednesday's ceremony was a chance to celebrate how far the deputies have come.

"By the grace of God we're here today and our deputies are alive and well," Chronister said.

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For Muon, the reality of how close he came to dying hit him immediately.

"It sunk in as I was laying there," Muon said. "You know, like when you're laying there and you feel that blood. I could taste it. It was in my mustache. It was pooling down here on my neck."

Muon said he considers his survival a miracle.

"To be the recipient of a miracle. I can't express how grateful I am," he said.

Muon is currently working light duty for the sheriff's office while he continues to recover. He said he still intends to return to patrol.

"I love this job. I know what I signed up to do, and I'm here to do it," Muon said.

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Daniels has already returned to the street.

He said he was back on patrol when he encountered Hillsborough County Fire Rescue personnel who had treated him after the shooting.

"[They're] like, 'Hey, you're back already. What are you doing here?' I'm like, 'The hole's closed up. I'm ready to go,'" Daniels said.

Daniels said he and his family moved to Florida about six years ago. He had previously worked blue-collar jobs in factories and construction before deciding to pursue law enforcement.

He said the shooting has made his wife and children nervous, but they continue to support his decision to remain a deputy.

"They know I love this job. They know it's what I want to do, so they're never going to, you know, expect me to change it because they know and they support me still every day," Daniels said.

Bashner was also honored with the department's Medal of Honor for his actions in responding to the shooting. He said the situation unfolded quickly. He said he drove over people's yards to get into position and prevent the suspect from escaping.

Looking back on the incident, Bashner said his biggest concern was his fellow deputies.

"That was the only thing I was concerned on that day was to see their eyes and make sure that they were okay," Bashner said.

Chronister said the actions of all three deputies, along with the work of other first responders, demonstrated the importance of teamwork during the attack.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue personnel, dispatchers, Aeromed and Bayflite flight crews, and Tampa General Hospital medical teams were also recognized Wednesday for their roles in treating and transporting the wounded deputies.

Chronister said the response allowed the deputies to survive what he initially feared would have a much different outcome.

"We will continue to protect this community. It will take all of us, and we'll do it together," Chronister said.



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Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.

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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.