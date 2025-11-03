Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crash with injuries blocks left lane on I-75 southbound in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A vehicle crash with minor injuries blocked the left lane of Interstate 75 southbound at mile marker 261 in Hillsborough County on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers said the crash happened in the Tampa area, causing traffic delays as emergency responders worked at the scene.

Drivers in the area are urged to use caution and expect slower traffic until the roadway is cleared.

This is an ongoing investigation.

