Crews respond to unoccupied structure fire in Tampa: TFR

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR) said crews were on the scene of an unoccupied structure fire on Monday morning.
TFR said crews responded to the fully involved structure fire in the V. M. Ybor neighborhood on April 27.
Officials said the structure was unoccupied and under renovation.
As of 7:15 a.m., TFR said the fire is under control.
Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Pete over unrecorded water pipelines
An Odessa man lost his legal battle against the city of St. Petersburg today after a jury ruled that two massive water mains buried under his property can remain.
Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Petersburg over unrecorded water pipelines