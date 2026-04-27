Crews respond to unoccupied structure fire in Tampa: TFR

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR) said crews were on the scene of an unoccupied structure fire on Monday morning.

TFR said crews responded to the fully involved structure fire in the V. M. Ybor neighborhood on April 27.

Officials said the structure was unoccupied and under renovation.

As of 7:15 a.m., TFR said the fire is under control.