Firefighter injured as crews battle 3-alarm scrapyard blaze in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said crews are currently working a three-alarm scrapyard fire in Tampa.

HCFR said 911 dispatch received calls about the blaze at Liberty Recycling, located at 5207 St. Paul Street, just before 9:30 a.m.

The first arriving crews faced heavy flames and quickly escalated the response to a second and then a third alarm, according to HCFR.

As of noon Thursday, 37 HCFR units are on scene, with aerial operations underway to bring the fire under control, according to officials.

A firefighter was injured and transported from the scene, and he is listed in stable condition, according to officials.

This is a developing story.