Firefighter injured as crews battle 3-alarm scrapyard blaze in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said crews are currently working a three-alarm scrapyard fire in Tampa.
HCFR said 911 dispatch received calls about the blaze at Liberty Recycling, located at 5207 St. Paul Street, just before 9:30 a.m.
The first arriving crews faced heavy flames and quickly escalated the response to a second and then a third alarm, according to HCFR.
As of noon Thursday, 37 HCFR units are on scene, with aerial operations underway to bring the fire under control, according to officials.
A firefighter was injured and transported from the scene, and he is listed in stable condition, according to officials.
This is a developing story.
“You know, it might just be time we take a look if HOAs are really even necessary.
Maybe we should just do away with homeowner associations as a whole.”
South Florida lawmaker Rep. Juan Carlos Porras (R-Miami) says it may be time to do away with homeowners associations altogether, as more Floridians speak out about rising fees, costly lawsuits, and even arrests tied to HOA disputes. He said this week that he is considering filing legislation in the next session that would abolish HOAs statewide.