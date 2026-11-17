TAMPA, Fla. — Eat a burger, save the world!

Sounds like a win-win to us!

Tampa Bay Burger Week (Nov. 12-22) is a delicious superhero team-up of Creative Loafing, Feeding Tampa Bay and dozens of area chefs and restaurants putting a wild spin on burger building to help the greater good.

Such beloved local eateries (on both sides of the bay) as Birch & Vine, Gigglewaters, Juno & the Peacock and the Blu Halo (try their Blu Halo Smashburger) are joining forces — but also engaging in friendly competition — to sell burgers to help Feeding Tampa Bay.

Your only job? EAT 'EM UP!

WATCH "SINK YOUR TEETH INTO TAMPA BAY BURGER WEEK"

SINK YOUR TEETH INTO TAMPA BAY BURGER WEEK

"We have over 30 restaurants participating, and we really challenged the chefs to get creative in the kitchen," says Creative Loafing's Leigh Wilson.

There's some wild stuff on the menu, including a burger slathered with marshmallow fluff and peanut butter.

For the full list of Tampa Bay Burger Week locations and creations, go here.

For more Sean Daly merriment, go here.