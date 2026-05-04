Death investigation after body pulled from retention pond: Tampa police

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police said they are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a retention pond on Monday morning.

Officers responded to a call about a body in the water just before 8 a.m. on May 4 in the 2200 block of North Westshore Boulevard by Tampa's International Plaza.

Police said they found a man at the scene, as the Tampa Police Department's dive team (TPD) responded to recover the body.

Detectives are working to confirm the man’s identity as of 9:40 a.m.

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the exact cause and manner of death, per TPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.