Death investigation after body pulled from retention pond: Tampa police

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police said they are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a retention pond on Monday morning.
Officers responded to a call about a body in the water just before 8 a.m. on May 4 in the 2200 block of North Westshore Boulevard by Tampa's International Plaza.
Police said they found a man at the scene, as the Tampa Police Department's dive team (TPD) responded to recover the body.
Detectives are working to confirm the man’s identity as of 9:40 a.m.
The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the exact cause and manner of death, per TPD.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
Petition calls for safety overhaul at Avalon Heights after 2 students killed
A University of South Florida student has launched a petition calling for safety reforms at Avalon Heights apartments in Tampa following the deaths of two USF doctoral students, Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy.