Death investigation in Tampa after body discovered in vacant lot: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said it is conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered Friday.

TPD said officers responded to the 1500 block of N. 39th Street around 1:30 p.m. after a report of a deceased individual in a vacant lot.

Officers located the body and are in the process of identifying and notifying next of kin, officials said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, TPD said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.